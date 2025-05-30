Court Rejects FG’s Evidence In Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected the evidence sought to be tendered by the federal government in the ongoing trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News reports that the federal government had intended to submit video and documentary evidence, which allegedly included confessional statements made by Kanu during his detention.

The prosecution’s third witness, a Department of State Services (DSS) officer, sought to tender the evidence, but Kanu’s counsel, Paul Erokoro, objected on the grounds that the statements were made under duress.

On Wednesday, the court had ordered a trial-within-a-trial to determine whether Kanu’s statements were made voluntarily.

Justice James Omotosho, presiding over the case, ruled on Thursday that although Kanu failed to prove that his statements were made involuntarily and that the video showed no signs of coercion, the court could not overlook Kanu’s repeated complaints regarding being interrogated without legal representation.

The judge referenced a ruling by the Supreme Court, emphasising that when an extrajudicial statement is being taken from a suspect, the presence of their lawyer is mandatory. He further explained that this right is protected by the fundamental rights of every Nigerian.

Justice Omotosho ruled that due to the absence of legal representation during Kanu’s interrogation, the statements were inadmissible. He upheld the objection raised by the defence counsel and rejected the statements of October 23, 2015, and November 2015, which had previously been admitted into evidence.

Following the ruling, the prosecution’s witness, identified as PW-3, continued his testimony. During the session, the witness introduced a disc titled “Interview with Sahara TV,” which contained a video of Kanu. The court admitted the video into evidence and played it for the court.

In the video, Kanu made several controversial statements. He referred to Nigeria as a “zoo” and made serious allegations against prominent Igbo figures, including Ike Nwachukwu, a former minister, whom Kanu accused of killing Igbos.

Kanu also accused a former governor of Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo, of betraying Alex Ekwueme, and the 2023 presidential candidate for the Labour Party, Peter Obi, of killing Igbos and dumping their bodies in a river. Additionally, Kanu alleged that former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, single-handedly Islamized the state.

Kanu also issued violent threats, saying that if the Biafran cause was not achieved, the repercussions for Nigeria would be severe. He compared it to the civil war in Somalia, stating, “If they do not give us Biafra, there will be nothing living in the zoo; nothing will survive there.”

During cross-examination by Kanu’s lawyer, Erokoro, the witness admitted that he did not verify the truth of the allegations Kanu made against the prominent Igbo figures. The witness stated that his only task was to confirm whether Kanu had granted the interview, which Kanu acknowledged in the video.

The witness also denied knowledge of whether Kanu retracted his statements in subsequent videos.

After the cross-examination, Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter until June 13, 16, 17, 18, and 19 for the continuation of the trial.