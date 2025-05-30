Bruno Fernandes Weighs Shock Exit From Man United Amid £100 Million Al-Hilal Move

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is reportedly considering a sensational departure from Old Trafford, with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal ready to offer a lucrative deal that could see the Portuguese star feature in this year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

Sources close to the player revealed that Fernandes’ representatives recently met with Al-Hilal officials to further discuss a potential move.

The move would not only double his current wages but also present him with the opportunity to compete on the global stage against the likes of Real Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg, and Pachuca in December’s Club World Cup.

The 30-year-old, who has been Manchester United’s standout performer this past season—scoring 19 goals and earning the club’s Player of the Year award for a record-equalling fourth time—is under contract until 2027, with an option for an additional year.

Yet, the uncertainty surrounding his future has been a hot topic within United’s camp during their current post-season tour of Asia.

United manager Ruben Amorim sought to allay fans’ fears following the team’s 3-1 comeback victory over Hong Kong on Friday, insisting his captain appears committed to staying.

“My feeling is that Bruno wants to stay,” Amorim said. “He is saying no to a lot of things. I talk to him, I explain things, and every time we speak, I feel he wants to continue with Man United. But you never know in football.”

Despite Amorim’s reassurances, Fernandes has not publicly committed his future to the club. The silence has sparked speculation that a transfer could be imminent, particularly as United weigh a potential £80 million windfall that could help finance Amorim’s plans to overhaul the squad.

Al-Hilal are believed to be ready to go even higher, with reports suggesting a staggering £100 million bid is on the table.

The move would make Fernandes one of the highest-paid players in the world—an offer United may struggle to match amid tightening financial constraints.

While some see Fernandes as indispensable—United arguably relied on him to avoid a disastrous season—critics such as former captain Roy Keane argue that the midfielder’s perceived lack of discipline has contributed to the club’s ongoing struggles.

Since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 for £47 million, Fernandes has made 290 appearances and scored 98 goals for the Red Devils, establishing himself as one of the club’s most influential players of the modern era.

United insiders maintain that the club is “relaxed” about the situation, but with a concrete offer on the table and Al-Hilal eager to make a statement signing, the decision ultimately rests with Fernandes.