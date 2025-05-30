BREAKING: Nigerian Army Kills Over 60 Terrorists In Fierce Battle

At least sixty terrorists responsible for chaos in the northern region of Nigeria were reportedly killed in a recent decisive assault by the troops of Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army.

The Army Headquarters announced this in a brief statement on its verified 𝕏 handle on Friday morning.

The ground and aerial operation, as stated in the post, occurred in Bita, Borno State, during the early hours of Friday.

The terse statement from the Nigerian Army reads: “In a decisive and coordinated operation, gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai launched a simultaneous land and air assault on terrorist positions in Bita, Borno State, in the early hours of today.

“The intense battle resulted in the neutralisation of at least 60 terrorists.”

It is worth noting that numerous insurgents causing terror in the North-East have been eliminated by the military in recent days.

Earlier this week, a significant number of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militants were killed by the troops in New Marte, located in the Marte local government area of Borno State.

Regrettably, during this confrontation, two soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice.