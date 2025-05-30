INEC Announces Dates For Ekiti, Ogun Governorship Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced dates for the conduct of the off-cycle gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Ogun States.

Naija News reports INEC announced Saturday, July 20th 2026, for the Ekiti State governorship election, while the Osun State governorship election is slated for Saturday, August 8th, 2026.

This development was made known by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, during the swearing-in of six newly appointed Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja on Friday, May 30, 2025.

The RECs were recently confirmed by the National Assembly.

Yakubu added that the electoral umpire is finalising arrangements for bye-elections to fill vacant seats in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced it would maximize the potentials of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in election managment.

In its meeting last Thursday, the commission launched an AI division as part of its Information and Communication and Technology (ICT) department.

Naija News reports that this was contained in a statement released by the commission’s National Commissioner for Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun.

Olumekun said the commission, in its meeting, noted the positive aspects of AI in enhancing decision making, risk management and safeguarding intelligence.

He added that the integration of AI in the commission’s electoral management was part of its efforts in electoral reforms.