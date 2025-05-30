Borno Govt To Provide Scholarship To Children Of 8 Slain CJTF

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has promised to provide educational scholarships for the children of the slain Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members.

Eight members of the force were tragically killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack along the Dikwa-Marte road on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that Governor Zulum also announced an immediate assistance of ₦5 million to each of the bereaved families to cater for their basic needs.

Zulum made the announcement on Thursday during a condolence visit to families of the fallen heroes in Fezzan ward of the metropolis.

“I want to announce an initial assistance of ₦5 million to be given to each of the family to take care of their immediate needs.

“Government of Borno State will also provide full scholarship to children of the deceased members of the CJTF. For those without children, we will extend support to other family members,” he said.

In a statement from his spokesman, Dauda Iliya, Zulum described them as martyrs who made ultimate sacrifices in defence of their communities, assuring that their bravery would never be forgotten.

Governor Zulum prayed for the repose of their souls and urged their families to bear the loss with strength and fortitude.

The governor was accompanied on the sympathy visit by the deputy speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdullahi Musa Askira; APC state chairman, Hon. Bello Ayuba; Permanent Secretary, Government House, Barr. Mustapha Ali Busuguma, among other government officials.