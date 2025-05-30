Biafra Day: Umuahia Comes To A Standstill As Residents Observe IPoB’s Sit-At-Home Order

Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State, was left quiet on Friday as residents adhered strictly to the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) in commemoration of fallen Biafran heroes.

Naija News had earlier reported that IPOB, on the 12th of May, 2025, declared a new lockdown across the Southeast on May 30, 2025, as part of efforts to remember and honour the heroes and heroines of Biafra.

The spokesman for IPOB, Emma Powerful, confirmed the lockdown, stating that the day has been set aside specifically to commemorate the sacrifices made by those who fought for the Biafra cause.

On Friday, the usually bustling streets of Umuahia were largely deserted, with the only signs of life being sporadic movements of tricycles and a few vehicles. Shops along major roads remained shut, with markets and motor parks also following suit in compliance with the order.

Banks across the city kept their doors closed to customers, and educational institutions, both public and private, remained closed, with students and pupils staying at home.

Despite the lack of commercial activities, some youths were seen occupying the empty streets, engaging in a friendly game of soccer.

Elsewhere, small groups of people gathered at the entrances of their homes, discussing the latest political and security developments in the country.

Interestingly, the usual presence of security forces was not observed on the streets, and, as of the time of reporting, there had been no reported clashes between security agents and those enforcing the sit-at-home order.

See pictures below: