Atiku Mourns Niger Flood Victims

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has consoled the families of 21 persons who died during flooding in Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa communities in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

Atiku said the tragic flood incident highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive and proactive flood management strategy across the country.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a statement on Friday, called on Niger State and federal governments to intensify relief efforts.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) advised governments to take proactive steps to prevent flood-related accidents.

It read: “My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of adversely impacted by the tragic flooding that led to the loss of no less than 21 persons, several missing and thousands displaced in Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa communities in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State.

“Media reports indicate that the extent of the destruction; homes, farmlands, schools, and vital infrastructure, is dire.

“The tragic situation in Mokwa serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive and proactive flood management strategies across the country, especially with the forecasts of more flooding in the rainy season, which is just beginning.

“I commend the efforts of emergency responders and urge both state and federal authorities to intensify relief efforts and implement sustainable solutions to prevent such tragedies in the future.

“I stand in solidarity with the people of Niger State, especially those mourning loved ones. May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may those who are still missing be found and be reunited with their families.”