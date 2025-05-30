APC Lawmaker Praises Tinubu’s Leadership, Respect For Human Rights

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Oluwole Oke (APC, Osun), has described President Bola Tinubu as the most civil and tolerant President Nigeria has ever had.

He praised Tinubu for his resilience despite opposition from all angles, including within his party and geopolitical zone. Oke stated that the President has remained unwavering in his respect for Nigerians’ fundamental human rights.

Speaking via a statement in Abuja on Friday, the lawmaker stated that despite criticisms from opposition parties, within the APC, and even from the President’s own southwest base, no one has been harassed or persecuted, a sharp departure from past administrations.

He said, “This is the essence of fiscal federalism,” Oke praised the administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, citing the establishment of the Students Loan Fund and the unprecedented number of young Nigerians appointed into ministerial and MDA leadership roles.

“No other Nigerian President has matched this feat.”

He acknowledged President Tinubu’s successful diplomatic engagements, including securing a $2.5 billion agricultural investment from Brazil and restoring Nigeria’s international credibility, as reflected in the country’s removal from the IMF debtor list.

He said further that the President’s commitment to peace, support for traditional and religious leaders, non-interference in the operations of anti-corruption agencies, and ongoing reforms in the security architecture were also highlighted as marks of visionary leadership.

“Security is a shared responsibility,” Oke emphasised, urging citizens to support ongoing efforts to secure the nation. He further noted that Nigerian workers have received wage increases under President Tinubu’s watch.

“On all fronts, economy, rights, education, diplomacy, security, and governance, Mr. President has delivered and continues to lead with courage and compassion. He is truly the father of a new Nigeria,” Oke said.