‘Ahmed Musa Leaves Super Eagles Camp In London’

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has reportedly departed from the team’s camp in London to head back to Nigeria for personal matters.

Naija News understands that Musa was absent from the training session on Thursday, May 29, as a few other players also chose to skip the training in preparation for the final of the 2025 Unity Cup in London.

Recall that the Super Eagles triumphed over the Black Stars of Ghana with a score of 2-1 on Wednesday, May 28, at the GTech Community Stadium in London during one of the tournament matches.

Wilfred Ndidi, Cyril Dessers, and Semilore Ajayi all missed the training, while those who played significant roles in the victory against the Black Stars engaged in light recovery exercises during the training.

Benjamin Fredrick, a former player for Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS), Ilorin FC, and Nigeria U20 international defender, who was not part of the initial squad, was seen at the training ground.

Fredrick, who currently plays for Brentford in the English Premier League, also took part in the training sessions and other activities directed by Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle, who mainly concentrated on the tactical elements of the game.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles are set to face Jamaica on Saturday in the final of the 2025 Unity Cup.

The Jamaicans secured their spot in Saturday’s final by defeating their Trinidad and Tobago rivals 3-2.