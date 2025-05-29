You Have Taken Sycophancy To Another Level – Charly Boy Slams Orji Kalu Over Outfit Endorsing Tinubu

Entertainer and social media personality Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has berated the senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu, over his outfit endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term.

Naija News reports that Kalu attended Tuesday’s plenary at the senate wearing an outfit bearing the inscription ‘Tinubu for President 2027′.

Speaking with newsmen at the National Assembly, Kalu described his attire as an “open endorsement” of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

He said, “Can you see what I’m wearing? If you look at the dress I’m wearing, you will know what it is.

“This is the endorsement for president. My dress is perfectly tailored to that and the southeast caucus is fully in support.”

The senator said the campaign outfit has already been adopted by others.

Kalu said: “People are already wearing it; I’m not just the first person wearing it.”

Sharing Kalu’s picture on Instagram, Charly Boy described the politician as a clown. He stated that the lawmaker had taken sycophancy to another level.

He wrote, “See dis clown. Some of these my yeye useless Igbo brothers have taken sycophancy to another level, It is a Tufiakwa situation. Dia Fathers. Criminals Everywhere. Can some one pls answer me.”