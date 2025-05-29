You Did Well By Aligning With Tinubu – Ekpo Tells Gov Eno

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has described Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State as a man of courage.

Naija News reported that Governor Eno, elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second tenure.

Eno also disclosed he would be dumping the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC), expressing doubt he would win the 2027 election under his party.

Eno, who seemed to be falling out with some of his commissioners, at an event, warned that he would sack any commissioner who failed to decamp with him.

In a statement on Thursday, Ekpo said Eno’s decision to align with the Tinubu-led government was courageous.

He assured the Akwa Ibom Governor of his support as he marked two years of his administration.

It read: “On behalf of my family and the staff of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources (GAS), I extend warm felicitations to Your Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno, Ph.D, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, as you celebrate your second anniversary in office.

“I must particularly commend your inclusive approach to governance over the past two years, serving as a governor to all citizens irrespective of political, religious, or ethnic affiliation. This approach has earned you widespread accolades and showcased your ability to transcend traditional divides.

“Your leadership has been distinguished by a peaceful disposition and an unwavering commitment to unity, fostering an environment conducive to growth and development, and notably, opening doors to diverse investment opportunities, including in the gas sector, thereby driving the economic prosperity of our State.

“By aligning with the progressive agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, you have demonstrated courageous, selfless, and visionary leadership, prioritizing the socioeconomic development and prosperity of indigenes and residents in our beloved State -— a truly commendable approach.

“As you mark this milestone, rest assured of my continued commitment to partnering with you for the advancement of our state and nation.”