Wike Reacts As Appeal Court Dismisses Ighodalo’s Appeal Against Okpebholo

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has hailed the Appeal Court judgment which affirmed the victory of Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, in the September 2024 gubernatorial poll.

Naija News reports that Justice Mohammed Danjuma, who delivered judgment on Thursday, upheld the election of Okpehbolo as being validly conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Danjuma held that the appeal of the PDP and Ighodalp was devoid of merit and subsequently dismissed it in its entirety.

According to him, both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, failed to establish a miscarriage of justice in the judgment of the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal, which had earlier dismissed the petition of the two appellants.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike described the Appeal Court judgment as a further confirmation of the mandate freely and genuinely given to Okpebholo by the people of Edo State.

Wike urged the governor to remain focused and committed to good governance and the provision of democracy dividends to the people.

While reiterating his belief in Governor Okpebholo’s ability to continue to provide good governance, Wike urged Ighodalo to accept the Appeal Court judgment, saying he “should allow the sleeping dogs of the election to lie”.

He added, “I have watched him since he assumed office and I can say that he has been doing well for Edo State and its people.

“For me, I believe in him, and I am confident that his government will have sustainable impact on Edo State.”