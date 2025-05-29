Why President Tinubu Deserves Second Term – Gov Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has extended his heartfelt commendations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the occasion of his second year in office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, and sent to Naija News on Thursday, Governor Okpebholo hailed Tinubu’s transformative leadership, declaring emphatically that “One Good Term Deserves Another.”

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s first two years have laid a formidable foundation for national renewal and sustainable progress,” Itua quoted Governor Okpebholo as saying. “His ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda is not just a slogan; it is a demonstrable commitment to rebuilding our economy, securing our nation, and improving the quality of life for all Nigerians.

“The strategic reforms, infrastructure drives, and the renewed focus on critical sectors like agriculture and education are clear indicators of a leader determined to deliver on his promises.”

Governor Okpebholo highlighted the palpable impact of the federal government’s policies, noting the synergistic relationship between the federal and state levels of governance, which has accelerated development across Edo State.

“We have witnessed President Tinubu’s unwavering dedication to the collective prosperity of Nigeria. His decisive actions and visionary policies have begun to yield tangible results, bringing hope and stability to our people,” the Governor stated.

“Edo State, under Governor Monday Okpebholo, remains a steadfast partner in the national development efforts spearheaded by President Tinubu,” Itua continued. “The collaborative spirit between the Presidency and the states is crucial for unlocking our nation’s full potential, and we are proud to be a part of this progressive journey.”

The Governor expressed his profound appreciation for President Tinubu’s steadfastness and courage in implementing necessary reforms, even in the face of global economic uncertainties.

“It is evident that President Tinubu possesses the clarity of vision, the political will, and the patriotic zeal required to steer Nigeria to its rightful place among the comity of nations. His achievements in these two short years speak volumes, and indeed, ‘one good term deserves another‘,” Okpebholo concluded.