Umahi Knows I Am Logically Stubborn – Gov Nwifuru Dismisses Claims Of Being Controlled By Minister Of Works

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, has dismissed claims that he is being controlled by his predecessor, David Umahi.

Speaking on Wednesday, he stated that the Minister of Works does not impose any condition on him in exchange for his support during the election.

Nwifuru gave the clarification during a lecture to mark his second anniversary in office.

He maintained that he should be blamed for any action, inaction, or mistake of his administration and not on any other person.

He said: “I am logically stubborn, and Umahi knows this well.Umahi is a man whose ways are clear and has never insisted that I do things this way or that. The minister knows that if he does that, I will resist it.”

Nwifuru, who was Speaker for the two terms when Umahi was Governor, noted that he learnt a lot from the former governor.

“Any shortcoming on my part rests entirely on me and not on anyone else. I could have been a better leader if Umahi actually controls me,” he said.

He commended Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi (Ebonyi North) for standing up to Oby Ezekwesili during a committee hearing on Senator Natasha Akpoti’s sexual allegations against Senate President Goodwill Akpabio.

Former Senate President Pius Anyim commended the Governor for his strides within two years and urged him not to be distracted in implementing his policies.

Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said that the governor’s bold move to reclaim the Abakaliki city master plan should be supported by all.