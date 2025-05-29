Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 29th May, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 29th May, 2025

The two chambers of the National Assembly on Wednesday, passed the harmonized conference committee report on the four tax reform bills.

Naija News reports that the Tax Reform Bills were passed by the lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives following a presentation of the conference committee report in both chambers.

In the Senate, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance and leader of the Senate delegation in the conference committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, presented the report.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Abiodun Faleke (APC, Lagos), who headed the House team to the conference committee, presented the conference report to the House for consideration.

According to Faleke, the Conference Committee met and agreed on all areas of difference in the version passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has lamented that his most significant challenge in the FCT is the refusal by Abuja residents to pay ground rent and other taxes.

The Minister, while speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, lamented that residents want infrastructure in the FCT but fail to support the government by paying their taxes.

Wike disclosed that the debtors owed as much as 20 years, even though the ground rent has remained the same for many years.

The minister said he would not succumb to blackmail by a section of the elite who continue to violate laws, especially regarding the payment of Ground Rents.

The federal government of Nigeria has unveiled plans to start paying students attending technical colleges nationwide a monthly stipend of ₦45,000.

The Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Bugaje, who revealed this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, said the motive is to promote interest in technical education.

According to him, the government of President Bola Tinubu had allocated ₦120 billion grant to support students under the new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative, to be disbursed through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

He lamented that the interest in technical and vocational education has been dwindling over the years, and there is a need to revive it and encourage enrollment in technical education.

While justifying the move, Naija News reports Bugaje submitted that students involved in technical training in schools would acquire skills qualification, get jobs locally and even beyond the borders of Nigeria.

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oladimeji Fabiyi, has stated that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has not declared an intention to contest the 2027 presidency.

According to him, people are the ones putting pressure on Atiku to contest the election.

Fabiyi, who was the Director of Support Groups for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in 2023, stated that Atiku is more focused on rescuing Nigeria from collapse and improving the lives of citizens than seeking the presidential seat for personal glory.

Speaking further, Fabiyi, who is an ally of the former Vice President, said Atiku is not responsible for the internal crisis rocking the PDP.

He added that Atiku believes the opposition needs to come together in order to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The Presidency has explained that President Bola Tinubu did not present a loan request of $21 billion to the National Assembly.

The Senior Special Assistant to Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, said the President only presented a borrowing plan to NASS on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that Ajayi, on his 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, condemned what he described as false reports circulating in the media concerning the borrowing plan.

Tinubu’s Aide stressed that the borrowing plan did not equate to a loan request. He said the loan may or may not be taken.

He stated that the plan was presented to NASS in line with President Tinubu‘s fiscal responsibility.

The national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still under lock and key, over 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu’s directive to officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to unseal properties confiscated due to non-payment of ground rent.

Naija News reports that the FCTA embarked on a mass sealing of properties on Monday, triggering an outcry, before Tinubu intervened and ordered the unsealing of the defaulting properties.

The President gave the defaulters a 14-day grace period to pay the ground rent with a penalty of ₦2 million, advising them to regularise all their land titles before the deadline.

According to Daily Trust, at about 10:15 am on Wednesday, the gate of the PDP headquarters in Wuse Zone 5, Abuja, was still padlocked, with a seal of the FCTA pasted beside the lock.

Some staff of the party were reportedly seen sitting outside the main gate, while others loitered around, lamenting the development.

Commenting on the development, a staff member who spoke off the record said he suspects that there is an underlying instruction that PDP should not be opened.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria edged past their long-time rivals Ghana with a 2-1 victory in an exciting Unity Cup friendly match played on Tuesday, despite missing key forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Nigeria took an early lead through striker Cyriel Dessers, who found the net in the 14th minute with a composed finish.

Just five minutes later, pressure from the Nigerian attack forced Ghanaian defender Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer into scoring an own goal, doubling the Super Eagles’ advantage to 2-0.

Ghana responded in the second half with a spirited display and pulled one back in the 70th minute through Brandon Thomas-Asante.

However, the Super Eagles held firm defensively to secure the win and bragging rights in the West African derby.

Chelsea Football Club have made history by becoming the first team to win all four major UEFA competitions, following a commanding 4-1 victory over Real Betis in the UEFA Europa Conference League final.

With previous triumphs in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and the now-defunct UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, Chelsea’s latest title cements their place in European football history.

The win not only added another trophy to their illustrious cabinet but also set a unique and unprecedented record in continental football.

The final at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán earlier today, May 28, began in dramatic fashion, with Betis drawing first blood in the 9th minute.

Despite the setback, Chelsea remained composed and gradually took control of the game and in added time, Moisés Caicedo put the result beyond any doubt, launching a long-range effort that sealed a comprehensive 4-1 victory for the Blues.

Popular content creator cum influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, has said he is unaware about the pregnancy rumours about his best friend, Priscilla Ojo.

Naija News reports that Enioluwa made this statement while addressing journalists in Tanzania.

Enioluwa, who is currently in Tanzania for the final leg of Priscilla and Jumax’s wedding, said he would be the third person that Priscilla would inform if she is pregnant, after her mom, Iyabo Ojo, and her husband.

The interviewer had asked the influencer to confirm Priscilla’s rumoured pregnancy

Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu, has revealed how she lost her husband three years into their marriage due to an ailment.

Naija News reports that the movie star made this known while featuring in the YouTube podcast of her colleague, Biola Adebayo.

Regina said their last child was four months old when her husband died, stressing that they had spent so much before his death.

The thespian said in an attempt to save her husband, she accompanied him to his village in Enugu State, where he received treatment at a local health centre.

According to her, her husband, at some point, was overwhelmed by pain and begged for a death injection, adding that some people were calling him a living corpse.

