Tinubu Is Building Stronger Nigeria – Hon. Whingan

House of Representatives member, Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan, has urged Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The House member for Badagry Federal Constituency said the tough decisions of Tinubu, including fuel subsidy removal and floating the exchange rates, were aimed at building a stronger Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), commended President Tinubu’s infrastructural developments.

In a statement on Thursday, Whingan stated that the security challenges confronting the nation would be addressed by the President.

While noting challenges facing the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker assured that Tinubu remained focused on uniting all sectors of the economy and building a stronger and prosperous Nigeria.

He said: “Today marks two years since Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was inaugurated as President of our beloved nation and the beginning of the Renewed Hope agenda. From day one, this administration has made bold and sometimes difficult decisions aimed at repositioning Nigeria for long-term growth. Key among these have been economic reforms, subsidy realignments, tax bills and renewed partnerships to attract both local and foreign investment. The direction has been clear: to build a resilient, self-sustaining economy that can meet the aspirations of our teeming populace.

“In these two years, we have seen significant strides in infrastructure development, including road construction, rail revitalization, and the continued expansion of digital and energy access. Efforts to secure the nation and reform critical institutions have also intensified. While challenges remain – as they do in every evolving economy – the foundation being laid today is one that prioritizes transparency, inclusion, and the efficient delivery of public services.

“As the Renewed Hope journey continues, the focus remains on uniting all sectors of our society toward a common goal, a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Nigeria.”