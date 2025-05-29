Tinubu Is A Failure – Sowore

Former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has described President Bola Tinubu’s two years in office as a failure.

Sowore noted that under President Tinubu, hardship and hunger have been imposed on citizens.

Naija News reports that the National Chairman of AAC, in a brief statement on his 𝕏 handle, accused Tinubu of destroying the nation’s economy.

According to the human rights activist, Tinubu pushed the exchange rate to ₦1,600, destroying the purchasing capacity of the citizens.

He highlighted poor policies of the President to include the removal of fuel subsidy for poor citizens while he subsidizes the luxury of the elite, and insecurity ravages all parts of the country.

It read: “Today marks Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second year in office as President.

“A man who took two years to construct only 30 kilometers of highway on his signature 700 km Lagos-Calabar highway project is failure.

“A man who met the other exchange rate at ₦400 and pushed it to ₦1,600 is a failure!

“A man who ended the petrol subsidy for people with low incomes but still subsidizes corrupt government officials and lawmakers in the name of budget padding is a failure!

“A man who met Boko Haram in Borno and Yobe but let them move down south to Kogi is a failure.”