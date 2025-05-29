Tinubu Gives Fresh Appointment To Dogara, Others

President Bola Tinubu has appointed former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as the Chairman of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGC) Board.

The President also named Mr. Bonaventure Okhaimo as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NCGC.

Other key appointments approved by Tinubu for the NGGC include Mrs. Tinoula Aigwedo as Executive Director of Strategy and Operations, Dr. Ezekiel Oseni as Executive Director, Risk Management and Ms. Yeside Kazeem, an experienced actuarial expert, as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu has supported the NCGC with an initial fund of ₦100 billion.

The aim of the outfit is to mitigate the risks associated with lending and increase financial access for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), small businesses, manufacturers, consumers, and larger companies throughout Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Dogara recently urged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu a second chance.

Naija News reports that Dogara said the President took courageous decisions for the benefit of the nation’s economy.

Dogara, who was a guest at a public lecture in commemoration of the 65th birthday of Archbishop John Praise, commended the President’s decision on the subsidy.

While noting the hardship Nigerians face daily as a result of the President’s policy, he stated that there is no decision without pain.