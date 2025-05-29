‘The Judgement Is Clear, Stop Abuse Of Court Processes’ – Gov Okpebholo Tells Ighodalo

The Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has urged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, to stop abusing the court processes and accept the judgment.

Naija News reports that the call follows Thursday’s appeal court judgement that affirmed Okpebholo’s victory and dismissed the appeal of Ighodalo and the PDP.

In a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Okpebholo said the Court of Appeal, in its judgment, meticulously reviewed the arguments presented by all parties and ultimately upheld the decision of the lower tribunal, validating the overwhelming mandate freely given to him by the people of Edo State.

Okpebholo stated that the judgment is a confirmation of the people’s will and should serve as a clear signal for all political actors, especially Ighodalo, whose political godfather, Godwin Obaseki, has since abandoned him.

The Governor urged Ighodalo to set aside partisan differences and join hands with his administration to build a more prosperous Edo State.

Okpebholo also assures the people of Edo State that he remains fully committed to his “People First” agenda, which is focused on accelerated development across all sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

He added, “Governor Monday Okpebholo commends the judiciary for its diligence and commitment to justice, and for once again demonstrating its role as the last hope of the common man. This ruling is not just a victory for our party, the ruling All Progressives Congress, but a triumph for democracy and the rule of law in our Edo State.

“His Excellency, Governor Monday Okpebholo has consistently extended an olive branch to all, irrespective of political leanings, emphasizing that the development of our dear State remains paramount. He reiterates this call. Now is the time to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and statesmanship. The legal process has run its course, and the judgment of the Court of Appeal is clear.

“The administration of Governor Okpebholo urges all well-meaning citizens to remain calm and continue with their lawful activities. The Government of Governor Monday Okpebholo is re-energized by this affirmation of its mandate and will continue to work tirelessly to serve the best interests of every resident of Edo State.”