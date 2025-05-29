Suspected Fulani Bandits Abduct Traditional Ruler In Nasarawa

Suspected Fulani bandits launched a violent attack on the palace of the traditional ruler of Kokona Local Government Area in Nasarawa State, abducting the monarch, Sangarin Dari, Emmanuel Omanji, in a late-night raid.

Eyewitnesses from the area confirmed to Vanguard that the armed assailants stormed the royal residence on Wednesday night, firing sporadically to intimidate the residents and forcefully abducting the traditional ruler.

Naija News learnt that the bandits, heavily armed, took the royal father to an unknown destination, leaving the community in shock.

The Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ranham Nansel, confirmed the incident, stating that the local police had initiated a search operation for the kidnapped monarch.

According to Nansel, the Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, had mobilized the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the military, and local vigilante groups to assist in locating the victim and apprehending the perpetrators.

Nansel, a Superintendent of Police, assured the public that the police and other security agencies were working tirelessly to secure the release of the kidnapped traditional ruler.

He said, “The CP has assured that the royal father would be rescued but called on anyone with useful information not to hesitate to report to the police.”