‘See People Wey Dey Lead Us’ – Nigerians React As Senator Struggles To Define ‘Harmonize’

Some Nigerians have reacted to a mild drama that ensued in the National Assembly after the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, asked the Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Sani Musa to define the word ‘Harmonize’.

Naija News reports that in the video making the rounds online, Musa was startled as he struggled to explain the word.

The Senator was unable to define the word as he took his seat while the plenary session continued.

The video has sparked mixed reactions from many Nigerians online.

@BlakKTerMinaTor wrote: “See people wey dey lead us. Does he Akpabio know the meaning?why is senate pres.ruling all these elected officials like himself as his subjects?”

@Seyimi_auto wrote: “Naa ppl whey Dey write speech for his people without lecture them I blame how will you write something for someone without telling him the meaning”

@Caustiq_ wrote: “Funnier and yet disturbing when you take into consideration that he was probably the one who used that word and was asked to explain in it in the context he used it. That is how they bring rubbish bills to the house written by someone else and they don’t even understand it.”

@ArcaSewakanu wrote: “See the caliber of people making law for Nigeria? How did you expect the country to move forward with these set of people? How can this type of person understand the implication of any policy document? Who did we offend? For how long can we continue like this?”

@enyinyidaniel wrote: “See people making laws for over 2 million Nigerian. A lot of people shouldn’t even be in senate and politics at large”

@emmarnoel wrote: “I don’t see a problem here. As a senator, you’re permitted to refer to documents to gain and give clarity. He could’ve simply referred to a dictionary but No he wanted to appear smart. “Harmonize is a situation where….” Harmonise isn’t a situation boss.”

@amdondadah wrote: “I’m not even surprised. Its glaring who we voted for to represent us. One of the implications of nepotism is having incapable hands to ruin things and not to run things.”

@smartaxus wrote: “See person father wey just sit down there dey collect money for no reason for the Nation”

@nnabuagha_n wrote: “Distinguish Senator doesn’t know HARMONIZE . Na wa o. Which means, he can never know the meaning of PHOTOSYNTHESIS”