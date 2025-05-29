Rivers Crisis: ‘We’re Already In The Peace Process, Thank Tinubu For His Intervention’ – Fubara

Suspended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged supporters, the people of Rivers, and Nigerians to appreciate President Bola Tinubu for his swift intervention to avert anarchy in the state, which was looming due to the festering political crisis.

Naija News reports that Fubara made this known at a meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the Simplified Movement as part of activities to mark his two years in office as Governor of Rivers State in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Fubara declared he is keen on returning to the Government House, stressing that a precursor to restoring all Executive and Legislative institutions and offices was already underway.

He further assured that democracy and good governance would soon return to the state, with both arms working together for the benefit of the people.

Fubara noted that but for the political situation, orchestrated by the crisis, the second year celebrations would have been used to showcase some of the key milestones recorded by the administration in various sectors across the state, and assured that the government would bounce back stronger, more united and engineered to deliver quality dividends of democracy to the people.

He said, “I want to assure you that the issues will soon be resolved, and you will come back to your offices, not just at the Executive arm, but also legislative arm. And I also believe that the strong relationships we had before will return, and we will begin to work together again, for the good and progress of the state. What is important is for us to have a forgiving spirit.

“We are already in the peace process. I want you to thank Mr President for his timely intervention to salvage the situation, and stabilise the polity and the state. If not for Mr President, the story today would have been different.

“I don’t know how he gets his information, but the truth is that he acted with wisdom at the right time. He is the one you should thank. And let me also thank him personally for his intervention, and the personalities across the country, who moved in and appealed to him to intervene.

“We have to come down from our high horses and subject ourselves to the peace process. And that is what we are doing. What is important is for the state to move forward. It is not about you; the interest of the state is paramount.”