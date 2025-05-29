Popular Gospel Singer, Big Bolaji Laid To Rest In Ibadan

Nigerian gospel music icon, Bolaji Olanrewaju, popularly known as Big Bolaji, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo State, after passing away on April 19 following a brief illness.

Naija News reports that he was 50 years old.

The final rites for the beloved singer commenced on Wednesday with a funeral service and lying-in-state at the Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre, Ibadan.

Naija News gathered that the somber event was attended by family, close friends, and a number of fellow gospel artistes who came to honor the late singer’s life and legacy.

The event saw notable figures from the gospel music community in attendance, including Tosin Bee, Mike Abdul, Bidemi Olaoba, Yetunde Are, and popular comedian Woli Agba.

Social media posts captured poignant moments as pallbearers carried Big Bolaji’s flower-decked casket into the service venue, while mourners gathered in silence to pay their respects.

During the service, a moving tribute video chronicling Big Bolaji’s musical journey and spiritual influence was played, drawing both tears and applause from those present. The video celebrated the impact he made on the gospel music scene and the lives he touched through his ministry.

After the funeral service, the burial procession made its way to All Souls Private Cemetery in Ido, Ibadan, where the gospel singer was laid to rest. His wife, siblings, and loved ones stood in quiet reflection as his body was committed to the earth, bringing an emotional close to the farewell of the gospel icon.