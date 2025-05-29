Photo: Iyabo Ojo Reveals ‘Real Mama Priscilla’ At Daughter’s Grand Finale Wedding In Tanzania

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has expressed appreciation to her longtime colleague and protégé, Kudirat Ogunro, better known as Kudi Alagbo, for her role in raising Priscilla Ojo and her brother, Festus.

Naija News reports that the final celebration of the Tanzania artist, Juma Jux and Priscilla’s elaborate wedding, themed ‘African Royal Wedding’, held on Wednesday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, after more than five ceremonies held in both Tanzania and Nigeria.

In a post via her Instagram page, Iyabo Ojo recounted how Kudi played a significant role in her early years of motherhood, especially as she juggled her rising acting career.

The thespian described Kudi as the ‘Real Mama Priscilla’, recalling her hands-on involvement in the upbringing of both Priscilla and Festus, when she was away on movie sets.

She said, “This is part of the people that raised Priscilla, this is Mummy Priscilla. Thank you, so much. For those times, I hunt for jobs, when I go to locations.

“You will stay at home to stand in gap for me. You will feed and care for her and Festus. You do give them all the necessary training, including beating them once in a while.

“This is the real Mama Priscilla, she was the one that taught Priscilla how to cook. She was the one that bathed her, fed her, and took her to school. Thank you, so much”