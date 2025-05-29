Pellegrini Explains Real Betis’ Defeat To Chelsea In Conference League Final

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has attributed his team’s 4-1 loss to Chelsea in the Europa Conference League final to key injuries and tactical shifts that left his side vulnerable in the second half.

Speaking during his post-match interview, Pellegrini expressed disappointment at the outcome, emphasizing that the final scoreline did not reflect the true balance of the contest.

“We had a very good first half, we were the better side, scored a goal, and had a couple more chances,” Pellegrini said. “The game was heavily influenced by the changes. They hurt us more down that left flank.”

Real Betis took the lead early in the game and looked the more confident side in the opening half. However, things unraveled quickly after the break, as Chelsea mounted a fierce comeback with goals from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Jackson, Jadon Sancho, and Moisés Caicedo.

Pellegrini highlighted the impact of injuries on his tactical setup, especially on the left side of the pitch.

“Ricardo Esgaio had the left side under control. They didn’t trouble us there initially, but the injuries happened, and we couldn’t maintain the rhythm we expected,” he explained.

The Chilean coach acknowledged Chelsea’s strength but maintained that the result was not a true reflection of the performance gap.

“They are a tough opponent. The final scoreline, 4-1, didn’t reflect the true gap between the two teams.”

Despite the heavy defeat, Pellegrini praised his players for their effort and discipline in the first half, while lamenting the missed opportunity due to second-half lapses and uncontrollable setbacks.

“We lost control at a critical moment. In finals, that’s all it takes,” he added.