‘PDP Is In Intensive Care Unit, And Many People No Longer Have Confidence In Damagum’s Leadership’ – Suswam

Former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has averred that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Naija News reports that the main opposition party in the country has been engaged in a leadership tussle over the position of the National Secretary.

While featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, Suswam said the acting National Chairman of the Party, Umar Damagum, has failed, stressing that many members of the PDP no longer believe in his leadership.

The former governor berated Damagum for his agreement with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He said, “The acting chairman of the party has failed us, let’s call a spade a spade.”

Asked if he was given the chance, what would he do, Suswam said, “I would have done far better because I wouldn’t engage in an agreement with the Minister of the FCT and reneged on it.

“I will engage in agreement in consultation with stakeholders. The party is in intensive care unit, and people have survived from the ICU. I believe that if the right thing is done, which I doubt. Most people no longer have confidence in the leadership of the party.”