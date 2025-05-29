No Going Back On Anti-cultism, Anti-kidnapping War In Edo – Okpebholo Declares

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to combating cultism, kidnapping, and various other crimes within the State, asserting that the destruction of criminal hideouts will persist.

Governor Okpebholo made this statement during an interactive session with youths from all 18 local government areas of Edo State at the New Festival Hall in Government House.

He stressed that his administration will not show leniency towards criminals and criminal elements in the state, guaranteeing that Edo will remain secure for everyone.

“We will fight cultism to a standstill, and if that is the only achievement for me as governor of Edo State, I will be satisfied. If you have a kidnapper as a brother or friend, ask him to leave your house, or else you will soon be homeless, as demolition of kidnappers’ hideouts will continue in the state,” the Governor stated.

The governor assured that his administration will pay double for every weapon returned under the amnesty programme, aimed at ensuring peace and unity in the state.

“I will pay double for every gun returned by cultists who embrace the amnesty programme,” he said.

Governor Okpebholo also urged youths to stop engaging in criminal activities, such as kidnapping and cultism, and to allow the police do their job.

“We must keep Edo safe and deal with the pressing issues facing the state,” the Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, Fred Itua, quoted the governor as saying in a statement issued on Thursday.

“If not, investors will not come to invest in Edo State.”

The governor commended the Chief Judge of Edo State for supporting the fight against criminality and acknowledged that tough strategies must be employed to make progress.

“We all must collaborate to keep Edo safe,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State chapter, Comrade Moses Aguinede Joseph, commended the governor for inviting Edo youths for an interaction to solve challenges facing the youths.

“This interactive section is a good way to solve the challenges facing the youths of Edo State and shows that the governor is a listening governor and father to all in the state,” he said.

The young individuals appealed to the governor to engage with security agencies to put an end to the extortion of innocent youths in Edo, who have fallen victim to police misconduct. They also called upon the police to adhere to the rule of law and refrain from taking matters into their own hands.

Representatives from youth organizations affiliated with faith-based groups and civil society praised the governor for his developmental initiatives and his efforts to combat criminal activities within the state. They urged the governor to persist in his fight against cultism, kidnapping, and other offenses, and to involve the youth in productive activities to keep them occupied.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agnonika, expressed appreciation to the governor for the interactive session and for involving the youth in discussions regarding the future of Edo State.

He recognized the public’s concerns regarding police misconduct and called for cooperation in addressing such issues.

The interactive session was attended by youth leaders from all 18 local government areas of Edo State, prominent government officials, security leaders, youth representatives, civil society organizations, and others.