NANS Slams WAEC Over Late English Exam, Cites Student’s Safety Concerns

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has slammed the West African Examinations Council for delaying the English Language exam in the ongoing Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations.

The student body, in a statement by its National Public Relations Officer, Adeyemi Ajasa, said it was insensitive to postpone the examination to an absurdly late period of 4:00 to 7:00 PM.

He argued that such a move shows a gross disregard for the safety and well-being of Nigerian students, particularly those in rural communities.

The statement reads, “The decision to hold examinations at such late hours not only endangers students, many of whom must navigate unsafe routes to and from examination centres, but also disrupts their psychological preparedness and undermines the integrity of the process. WAEC, as a long-standing examination body, is expected to be a beacon of professionalism, preparedness, and efficiency.”

The association said the examination paper leakage clearly indicates systemic failures in WAEC’s security measures.

Ajasa said, “The repeated incidents of examination paper leakage are a clear indication of systemic failures in WAEC’s security measures and operations. NANS strongly believes that these lapses tarnish the credibility of our educational system and unfairly burden Nigerian students, who are already grappling with numerous challenges.

“We demand accountability, urging WAEC to identify and hold responsible all individuals or groups involved in the leakage of examination questions. WAEC must implement stricter security protocols to prevent future occurrences, leveraging technology and enhancing staff training to safeguard the integrity of its examinations.

“Furthermore, WAEC must issue a public apology to all affected students and their families for the undue stress and inconvenience caused by this delay. Concrete steps must also be taken to ensure the safety of students travelling home late from examination centres, particularly those in rural areas.

“The academic future of our students must not be jeopardised by administrative inefficiencies or institutional negligence. WAEC must take immediate and decisive steps to rebuild trust and ensure that such incidents do not recur. NANS remains committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of Nigerian students and will not hesitate to escalate this matter if tangible actions are not taken promptly.”