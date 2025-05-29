‘My Govt Will Borrow Only When Necessary’ – Alex Otti

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, has stated that his administration will only resort to borrowing funds to manage the state when it is absolutely essential.

The governor made this commitment in Umuahia on Wednesday during a lecture series commemorating his two years in office.

Otti, in response to several points raised by the lecturer, a former Finance Minister, Dr. Idika Kalu, emphasised that borrowing should not be undertaken carelessly, asserting that he would only borrow when it is necessary.

The governor mentioned the importance of instilling financial discipline and accountability within the system to elevate the state to a higher level.

Otti noted that he has been ensuring timely payments to workers and pensioners, having determined that it is more economically prudent to pay them rather than to leave the funds idle in the bank.

“We shall commit the remaining two years of this term to institutionalising the reforms that have been initiated.

“Collectively, we shall make Abia the hub of transformational ideas; we shall not be tired of listening to new ideas, for that is the path to continuous growth and progress,” the Abia State Governor stated.

The governor thanked Kalu for accepting the invitation to deliver his administration’s second anniversary lecture.

Otti said the state put the lecture together to “talk to ourselves honestly and evaluate how far we have come, what we have done right, and what we can do better.”

In his lecture, the former Minister of Finance encouraged the governor to secure loans to enhance projects that would generate value for the state.

The octogenarian asserted that such borrowing was acceptable as long as it served the interests of the state.

The lecture was entitled, “Two Years of Transformation; Sustaining the Momentum.”

Kalu also advised Otti to leverage the media in significant roles within his development initiatives due to its potential to effect change.

“The media can help this nation get back to life so don’t give them minor roles but give them key roles,” Kalu said.

Kalu praised Otti for his various projects, noting that he had witnessed the completion of some while others are still in progress.

He urged the government to consistently adhere to the rule of law and to exemplify how matters should be conducted properly and ethically.

Kalu emphasized the importance of penalizing those who perpetuate impunity within society, pointing out that a society dominated by impunity is not considered modern.