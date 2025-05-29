Morka Speaks On Buhari, Tinubu’s Performance As APC Presidents

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday commended President Bola Tinubu’s approach to governance, highlighting his decisive actions in addressing complex challenges and steering the country’s development in the past two years of his administration.

Naija News reports that the party acknowledged that while previous administrations may have delayed critical actions, Tinubu has taken on these challenges head-on without hesitation.

At a midterm review of the President’s performance held in Abuja, the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, praised the President’s steady leadership, emphasising that his administration’s achievements are not only commendable but irreversible.

Morka declared, “We make bold to say that under the capable and steady hands of our Executive Driver, Leader, and President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the ship of state is moving forward.

“Unstoppably and irreversibly – milestone after milestone – we are on a steady course towards our long-desired destination of peace, security, and enduring prosperity.”

Morka further emphasised that President Tinubu’s leadership marks a departure from the stagnation of previous administrations, which, according to him, often delayed action, pushing the resolution of critical issues to the next leader.

He noted, “Our Leader, Mr President, is not the first President of our dear country. But he is the first to break with what had become a stagnating culture of presidential inertia – ‘kick the can down the road for the next President’ – style of leadership and governance.”

Discussing the challenges the APC administration inherited, Morka acknowledged that the nation was heading in a dangerous direction before President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

He described Buhari’s presidency as a stop-gap solution, focused on stabilising the country and preventing its further decline. “Buhari did everything to prevent the nation from sinking,” Morka stated.

He went on to praise President Tinubu for stabilising the nation and building on the foundation laid by his predecessor.

According to Morka, the reforms introduced under Tinubu’s leadership are already showing positive results, with the nation on the path to recovery and sustainable growth.

Morka said, “Today is like I said, a day to really take in the progress we are making. It is not a day to get political or to reflect, you know, that far back. Because you cannot talk about Buhari without talking about the circumstances that Buhari himself stepped into and had to manage. I am the one saying this, and I am not saying this on behalf of the party. In my understanding, Buhari was a stop-gap president.

“He came in to simply hold still a country that was already flipping off the key, flipping off the precipice. The country was, you see, look, all of the fallacies of the PDP is that the economy did better under their watch. It didn’t. The economy we ran was phantom. An economy where contracts were awarded, and security votes were given.

“We saw what happened when Buhari took over with Dasuki’s ONSA, where billions of dollars meant to fight terror were simply shared with everybody. It is merely a question to them. What happened to all the money voted for power, the whole power sector reform? Again, shared out.

“In two years of this administration, we made clear that this President has enacted a vision and proclaimed a mission to tackle problems that were created generationally in our country. All of the difficulties we speak about Today didn’t drop from the sky. They were long in coming.

“As I said, all the presidents who came before this President preferred to simply postpone the doomsday. Because we didn’t just wake up in the last two years to realize that fuel subsidy was a destructive device in our country, we didn’t.

“We have always known that, and as a matter of fact, there is no president who has come in the last 15, 20 years who didn’t, in fact, remove fuel subsidy. Because when you think back, fuel was not at the point that President Tinubu met it back in 1999. It wasn’t. The way they did it was far, far lower. It was cheaper to buy fuel in 1999 in terms of the local economy than it was at the time that the hurricane hit this country.

“So it means that other presidents were, in fact, taking out subsidy, you know, gradually. But let me tell you the difference between this President and the rest of them. Other presidents who intervened in the fuel subsidy regime did so to save a bit of money and to free up some money to get their job done.

“They didn’t do it because they were interested in solving structural problems that beset our economy. They didn’t do that. They simply needed to.

“At the All Progressives Congress APC, when we say that President Bola Tinubu is the President of progress and has set Nigeria on a road less traveled, we do not mean that this journey, of inter-generational significance, is without delays or bumps along the way.

“It does not mean that our travel plan and road map is set on an immutable course. It does not even mean that the vehicle in which we are traveling is set on cruise control.

“It means that our vehicle is set on a specific and determined course of travel – on a road that puts distance between where we are coming from and where we are going as a country and as a people.

“It is a road filled with renewed hope of infinite possibilities. A road that leads to our long desired destination, a place of more peace, more safety and security and a place of improved and enduring prosperity.”