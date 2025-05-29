May 29: Fubara Makes Fresh Pledge For Rivers People Amid Lingering Political Crisis

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his commitment to continue serving the state, attributing his strength and motivation to the support of the populace.

Fubara encouraged those still affected by the recent political upheaval in the state to set aside their grievances and come together for the shared objective of rebuilding Rivers State.

Despite the ongoing political difficulties, the governor stated that he remains resolute in his determination to emerge stronger, more united, and focused on achieving results.

Naija News reports that Fubara made these statements in a personally signed message commemorating what would have been the second anniversary of his administration.

Fubara, who took the oath of office on May 29, 2023, titled his message: “Our Journey: Challenging but Progressive and Impactful.”

The statement, which was released on Thursday morning, was provided to journalists by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi.

“Today marks exactly two years since I assumed office as your 7th democratically elected governor. On May 29, 2023, I was sworn in following the clear and overwhelming mandate you bestowed upon me during the elections held on March 18, 2023.

“Once again, I thank you for the trust, honour, and privilege to lead our beloved state,” he stated.

Reflecting on the political developments over the past two years, Fubara emphasised his commitment to the state.

“In the past two years, our political landscape has undergone significant changes. Despite the turbulence, I have remained focused, guided by the oath I took and my solemn promise to always put Rivers State first.

“I pledged to protect and promote our collective interests and ensure you enjoy the dividends of democracy and good governance. That commitment remains unshaken,” Fubara said.

While acknowledging the setbacks posed by political crises, Fubara highlighted the strides made during his administration.

“Despite daunting political challenges that have, at times, slowed our pace, these two years have not been without meaningful progress. I am proud of the visible milestones we have achieved—modest but significant strides in healthcare, education, infrastructure, youth empowerment, human capital development, and the inclusion of women in governance,” he added.

He attributed these accomplishments to the support and resilience of the Rivers people.

Fubara’s statement further read, “For your sacrifices, contributions, and roles played in your respective capacities, I say a heartfelt thank you.

“Your support has emboldened me to press on, not to retreat, but to work harder to foster peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness.”

Fubara stressed that unity and cooperation are critical to achieving transformational growth for the state, assuring residents that every decision made will prioritise their welfare and the state’s enduring prosperity.

He added: “As we reflect on the lessons of the past two years, I am hopeful for what lies ahead.

“I look forward to working hand in hand with all of you to build a state we can all be proud of—a Rivers State that stands as a model for the rest of Nigeria.”

Addressing those still holding onto the weight of the state’s political struggles, Fubara made an appeal.

“To those still carrying the weight of our recent political struggles, I appeal to you: let us turn the page, come together, and focus on our shared goal of progress and unity. The time to rebuild and rise is now,” the suspended Rivers Governor said.