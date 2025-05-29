May 29: ‘Adopt State Policing, Restore Public Trust’ – Experts Tells Tinubu On 2nd Anniversary

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to make efforts to restore public trust and also utilise state policing in tackling the growing insecurity in the country.

Naija News reports that these admonitions were given by experts and stakeholders from critical sectors in Nigeria, including security, economy, and agriculture, as Tinubu celebrates his second anniversary in office.

Tinubu is also urged to utilise the moment to evaluate current policies and implement decisive actions to provide tangible benefits to the Nigerian populace.

Since his inauguration on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu’s economic reforms—most notably the elimination of fuel subsidies and the consolidation of the foreign exchange market—have received commendation from organisations like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Nevertheless, some other stakeholders contend that these policies have resulted in widespread suffering, driving more Nigerians into poverty and exacerbating the nation’s precarious security conditions.

The federal government has consistently emphasised what it refers to as significant milestones, including a notable rise in government revenue, as proof that its economic restructuring is effective.

It has been stated that funds have been directed towards extensive infrastructure projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway. Oil production has reportedly increased to 1.61 million barrels per day, with over $500 million in foreign direct investments obtained.

A Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative, as stated by Tinubu, is anticipated to save over ₦2 trillion monthly by reducing petrol imports.

Social intervention programs have also been initiated.

These encompass ₦95.6 billion approved for the Student Loan Scheme, over ₦200 billion allocated to the newly formed Consumer Credit Corporation, and ₦570 billion distributed to states for livelihood support. Additional highlights include a new national minimum wage of ₦70,000, an increase in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) allowances from ₦33,000 to ₦77,000, and tariff exemptions on food and pharmaceutical imports.

Notwithstanding these factors, experts contend that the disparity between policy intentions and the lived experiences of Nigerians continues to be significant.

According to various surveys, including the National Bureau of Statistics’ Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey (CESPS) for 2024, headline and food inflation, along with increased insecurity across states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have become the harsh realities faced by many Nigerians.

Security

Speaking from the security angle during an interview with Daily Trust, the CEO of Beacon Security & Intelligence Ltd, Dr. Kabir Adamu, pointed out that although the government highlights operational achievements against terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers, with thousands either killed or apprehended, the data indicates a concerning increase in abductions and violent incidents across the country.

He cautioned that federal initiatives would remain precarious without enhanced local policing, an effective state-level security framework, and advancements on long-standing proposals such as the establishment of state police and the autonomy of local governments.

Adamu praised presidential initiatives like the recruitment of 129,000 forest guards, but emphasised that national security will remain merely theoretical unless high-level reforms yield tangible benefits at the community level.

“What Nigeria requires is a thorough, community-oriented, and adequately funded security strategy,” he asserted.

‘Legacy Of Reforms May Be Remembered For More Hardship’

In discussing the economic repercussions of subsidy removal, an Economic expert, Dr. Vincent Nwanma, urged the federal government to focus on investing in social infrastructure and to work towards rebuilding public confidence.

“Unless this is done in the coming year, the legacy of these reforms may be remembered more for hardship than progress,” he said.

In agriculture, stakeholders lamented food insecurity despite the administration’s support programmes. Kabiru Ibrahim, president of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), said insecurity, climate change, and low mechanisation continue to undermine food production, often forcing the government to resort to temporary import windows, as seen between July and December 2024.

He said, “Ordinarily, we should see an increasing availability of food, but due to many inhibitors like insecurity, climate change, and low mechanisation, we are still experiencing gaps that sometimes necessitate windows of import, such as what we had between July and December 2024.

“We hope things will change shortly because of the several windows of support and the increased effort in the fight against insecurity.”

On his part, a project facilitator at Talent Upgrade Global Concept, Michael Adedotun Oke, urged the government to establish strong agricultural value chains that extend beyond mere primary production.

In a similar vein, Fatima Sale, a doctoral candidate in agriculture, emphasised the necessity for a transparent and well-coordinated policy that provides sustainable support to smallholder farmers.

On the political landscape, analysts voiced their concerns regarding the early campaign activities for 2027, calling on the president to prioritise governance.

They urged President Tinubu to concentrate on governance during the remaining months of his first term, asserting that delivering tangible results is of utmost importance.

They highlighted that verifiable enhancements in the lives of citizens represent the most effective campaign strategy, rather than what they described as a crackdown on opposition voices or the pursuit of a one-party state agenda.