Man Charged After Liverpool’s Premier League Victory Parade Crash Injures 79

A 53-year-old former Royal Marine has been formally charged in connection with the devastating crash that marred Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade on Monday, injuring 79 people, including a child.

Paul Doyle, a father-of-three and local businessman from Burghill Road in West Derby, was arrested shortly after a car allegedly driven by him ploughed into a crowd of jubilant Liverpool fans gathered on Water Street around 6:00 p.m. BST.

Among those injured was a nine-year-old child, as emergency services responded to what quickly turned into a chaotic and terrifying scene.

The ages of those injured range from 9 to 78, with some still receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Water Street, which had been cordoned off for investigation and clean-up, was reopened on Wednesday, May 28.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Thursday, May 29, that Mr Doyle has been charged with seven serious offences, including: Two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), one of which involves a child, and two counts of causing unlawful and malicious GBH with intent.

Others are two counts of attempted unlawful and malicious GBH with intent, again including a child victim, and one count of dangerous driving.

At a news conference, Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims confirmed that seven victims remain in hospital, while detectives continue to pore over “a huge volume” of evidence, including CCTV footage, mobile phone videos, dashcam recordings, and witness statements.

“We understand the public has many questions about this incident,” ACC Sims said. “Our detectives are working tirelessly, with diligence and professionalism, to seek answers. When we are able to provide further details, we will.”

Chief Crown Prosecutor Sarah Hammond of the Mersey-Cheshire Crown Prosecution Service added that the charges are being kept under review as the investigation develops. “It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve,” she said.