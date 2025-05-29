Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mocks Manchester United After Embarrassing Defeat

Malaysia’s Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, has taken a jab at English football giants Manchester United following their shock 1-0 defeat to the ASEAN All-Stars in a friendly match held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Wednesday.

In a statement that has since gone viral, the Prime Minister humorously suggested that Manchester United might face relegation next season, a bold remark that reflects growing concerns over the club’s recent performances.

“Oh no! Manchester United failed to win a trophy again,” Anwar wrote on Facebook, as reported by The Mirror. “Looks like you guys are going to have a ‘headache’ next season. Hopefully, you don’t get relegated to the Championship.”

The match, attended by a raucous crowd of 72,000 fans, was expected to be a relatively straightforward outing for United as part of their preseason tour.

However, the defeat against the regional all-star team has raised eyebrows among supporters and critics alike.

Manchester United ended the 2024-2025 Premier League season just above the relegation zone, marking one of their worst domestic campaigns in recent history.

Adding salt to the wound, the team also lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final, leaving them without silverware yet again.

The Prime Minister’s comments, though made in jest, highlight the mounting pressure on United’s management and players to deliver results in the upcoming season. The loss in Kuala Lumpur has only amplified concerns about the team’s direction under current leadership.