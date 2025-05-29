Kano Police Arrest 41 Suspects In Connection With DPO’s Murder

The Kano State Police Command has announced the arrest of 41 individuals in connection with the tragic killing of Baba Ali, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Rano Division.

Naija News reports that Ali was murdered on Sunday after a violent attack on the Rano Police Station by hoodlums, who also set parts of the station on fire, including two vehicles.

The attack on the police station was reportedly triggered by the death of Abdullahi Musa, a motorcycle mechanic who had been arrested earlier that day.

Musa was apprehended due to several public complaints about his reckless driving. According to police reports, Musa was taken into custody, but his condition worsened, prompting his transfer to Rano General Hospital. Tragically, he passed away the following morning.

In a statement released on Thursday, Abdullahi Kiyawa, the Police Spokesperson for Kano State, condemned the killing of Ali, describing it as a “grave attack on the fabric of society.”

Kiyawa reiterated the command’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice, emphasising that the police were working tirelessly to ensure all those involved in the incident were apprehended and prosecuted.

The Commissioner of Police in Kano, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, assured residents that the police were fully dedicated to investigating the attack and ensuring justice for the slain DPO. He also praised the cooperation and support from the public and urged citizens to remain calm as investigations continue.

The statement also paid tribute to the late Baba Ali, noting his bravery and dedication to duty. “The command honours the memory of CSP Baba Ali and commends the bravery of officers and men who risk their lives daily to keep our state safe,” Kiyawa said. The Kano State Police Command further called for unity and support from the public to maintain peace and security in the region.

The command also emphasized the importance of working together to address threats to law and order, urging all residents to support the ongoing efforts to ensure safety in the state.