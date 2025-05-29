Just In: Immigration Confirms Arrest Of Suspected Notorious Ritual Killer, Obi Obieze

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, has confirmed the arrest of Obi Levi Obieze, alias Levi Obu Onyeka, a male individual wanted by the Nigeria Police Enugu State Command.

Naija News reports that Obieze is wanted for alleged involvement in abduction, kidnapping, and ritual killing.

According to reports, Obi Levi Obieze, a resident of Umuojor village in Isiagu Community, Enugu State, and a known native doctor, is alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl on 27th May, 2025. The victim was reportedly abducted by a group of three men while walking with her father to farm. She was subsequently rescued by the police from a shrine purportedly linked to the suspect.

A statement on Thursday by ACI, AS Akinlabi, NIS Public Relations Officer, read: “Through credible intelligence, Obi Levi Obieze was apprehended by vigilant men of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Lagos State Border Patrol Command, at Gbaji checkpoint along Badagry-Seme Road while attempting to flee the country on a motorcycle. He is currently in custody and his identity has been confirmed through a National Identity Management Commission enrollment slip found in his possession.

“During initial questioning, he admitted to the alleged crimes.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service is collaborating with the Nigeria Police Force for the suspect’s handover and further investigation while reaffirming its commitment to Border Security.”