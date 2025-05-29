‘I’m Constantly Thinking’ – Gov Mbah Speaks On Having Frequent Sleepless Nights Over Governance Issue

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has stated that he constantly considers the impact of his decisions on the people of the state.

Naija News reports that Mbah said this while speaking on Thursday at the second anniversary of his administration.

The Governor further stated that the weight of the decision he has to make in governing the people of Enugu frequently gives him sleepless nights.

Mbah also said he has a duty to develop and transform the state, and while making tough governance decisions, he often pauses to consider the effect of his decisions on the people.

He said, “Change seeks no permission; it moves through persistence. We choose action over comfort. Sometimes, progress over popularity. Real change is not fanciful. It is hard, it resists, and sometimes it tests our faith.

“There have been nights I barely slept because of the weight of the decision we must make. There are days I pause not from indecision but from compassion.

“I’m contstantly thinking, how will this decision affect the people? Have we thought through the consequences? It is part of the burden of leadership. Development is necessary, but it does not come with easy choices. We were not promised ease, only the chance to serve, and so we pressed on, knowing that the first step towards transformation was into the unknown with only the light of our vision as our guide. We chose to act swiftly because we have no luxury of time.”