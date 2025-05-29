Hardship: Change Is Never Easy – Benjamin Kalu Tells Nigerians

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has urged Nigerians to exercise patience amid hunger and economic hardship.

Kalu said the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu was a courageous decision to stop the nation from financial bleeding.

Naija News reports that the Deputy Speaker, in a statement on Thursday, described Tinubu’s two years in office as strategic.

The Bende Constituency lawmaker stated that Tinubu’s emergence as President saved Nigeria from collapsing.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain in Abia State told Tinubu that the National Assembly would continue to support his policies.

He further urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s administration.

It read: “Today marks a significant milestone in our nation’s journey under the leadership of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. It has been two years of bold decisions, strategic reforms, and visionary leadership.

“I heartily congratulate Mr. President on a successful two years in office. There is no gainsaying that his emergence at a most critical time saved Nigeria’s economy from the brink of collapse.

“The removal of the oil subsidy, a long-overdue reform, demonstrated the President’s uncommon courage and foresight. What had long been a drain on our national resources, offering little to the average Nigerian, has been replaced with policies designed to promote sustainability, transparency, and growth.

“Under President Tinubu’s watch, we have witnessed landmark achievements, including the clearance of over $10 billion in foreign exchange debt, the successful implementation of the Student Loan Scheme benefiting over 300,000 students, and the rise in FX reserves from $3.99 billion in 2023 to $23.11 billion in 2024 — to mention but a few.

“These are not just numbers, they reflect deliberate action, focused governance, and a clear vision to move our nation forward.

“As parliamentarians, we remain committed to enacting legislation that complements these efforts, people-centered laws that speak to the hopes and needs of every Nigerian.

“To all Nigerians, I urge you to continue to support this administration. Change is never easy, but with unity, patience, and resilience, we will build a nation that reflects the greatness of its people.

“Congratulations once again, Mr. President! May the coming years be even more fruitful.”