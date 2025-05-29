Ground Rent: I Can’t Stand And Watch You Take People’s Property – Sen. Kingibe Tells Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senator, Ireti Kingibe, has said that sealing properties of residents of the capital city because of ground rent is illegal.

Naija News reported that FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, directed the sealing of properties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat.

The lands and properties were sealed, according to Wike, because he property owners defaulted in paying ground rent.

Despite President Bola Tinubu‘s directive that all seized and sealed properties be reopened for a grace period of 14 days, Wike has yet to implement the directive.

In a statement on Thursday, Senator Kingibe noted that it was illegal to seal property or seize land because of ground rent.

The Labour Party Senator explained that the law provided for a fine or surcharge as punishment for defaulters.

Mrs. Kingibe assured affected property owners that she would work to ensure their sealed properties are opened.

It read: “I am deeply concerned by the growing number of reports regarding the sealing of properties across the Federal Capital Territory by various government agencies. While the enforcement of regulations and tax obligations is necessary, such actions must be carried out within the bounds of legality, fairness, and sensitivity to the current economic realities faced by residents.

“It is important to clarify that ground rent, a tax charged and collected by state governments on land granted pursuant to the Lands (Title Vesting, etc.) Act of 1975, is not grounds for arbitrary property takeover. While the government retains the constitutional power to revoke land for overriding public interest, such revocation must strictly follow due legal process as stipulated under the Land Use Act and the Urban and Regional Planning Act, including the payment of due compensation.

“Therefore, no Nigerian’s property can be lawfully seized, revoked, or sealed solely on account of failure to pay ground rent. The penalty for such default is, by law, limited to a fine or surcharge, not the compulsory taking over or sealing of the property without recourse to the due process prescribed under Section 42 of the Land Use Act and other relevant provisions.

“The indiscriminate and sometimes abrupt sealing of properties, often executed without proper notice, engagement, or adherence to legal procedure, only serves to deepen the economic distress of individuals, families, and business owners already facing mounting hardship. These actions undermine livelihoods, erode public trust in institutions, and risk destabilizing the fragile balance of social and economic stability within the FCT.

“As the elected Senator of the Federal Capital Territory, I cannot, and will not, stand idly by while residents are subjected to enforcement practices that contravene established laws and compound their suffering. I am actively engaging with relevant authorities and exploring all legislative avenues to ensure that any enforcement actions taken are consistent with the rule of law, fairness, and compassion.

“I urge all residents and business owners to remain calm and law-abiding. Please rest assured that this matter is being addressed with the seriousness it deserves. We are committed to ensuring that dialogue, justice, and due process prevail.”