Full Text: ‘Challenging But Progressive’ – Fubara Delivers Message Of Hope To Rivers People

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has delivered a message of hope to the people of Rivers in celebration of what would have been the second anniversary of his administration as the 7th democratically elected Governor of the State.

Naija News reports that in a Thursday speech titled “Our Journey: Challenging but Progressive and Impactful!”, Fubara conveyed his appreciation to the citizens of Rivers for their trust and steadfast support, highlighting his administration’s commitment to providing democratic benefits and enhancing the collective welfare of the State.

The speech, released as a statement, was shared with journalists on Thursday morning by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi.

It is worth recalling that the course of Fubara’s administration was abruptly altered on March 18, 2025, when President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Pointing to ongoing political instability, constitutional violations, and security threats, including pipeline vandalism, President Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

In their stead, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas was appointed as the Sole Administrator to oversee the state’s affairs during the emergency period.

Ibas, who held the position of Chief of Naval Staff in Nigeria from 2015 to 2021, committed to reinstating law and order within the state, highlighting the importance of working together with stakeholders to achieve peace and stability.

The announcement of an emergency rule in Rivers State has elicited varied responses.

Some perceive it as an essential measure to reestablish order, while others, including legal professionals and political leaders, have condemned it as unconstitutional.

The Nigerian Bar Association has asserted that declaring a state of emergency does not justify the suspension of elected officials.

Below is Fubara’s Message of Hope delivered on May 29, 2025.

OUR JOURNEY: CHALLENGING BUT PROGRESSIVE AND IMPACTFUL!

“My dear good people of Rivers State,

Today marks exactly two years since I took the oath of office as your 7th democratically-elected Governor. On May 29, 2023, I was sworn in following the clear and overwhelming mandate you gave me during the March 18, 2023 elections. Once again, I thank you for the trust, honour, and privilege to lead our beloved State.

In the past two years, our political landscape has undergone significant changes. Despite the turbulence, I have remained steadfast and focused, guided by the oath I took and the solemn promise I made to always put Rivers State first. I pledged to protect and promote our collective interests and ensure you e n joy the real dividends of democracy and good governance. That commitment remains unshaken.

While we have faced daunting political challenges that have, at times, slowed our pace, these two years have not been without meaningful progress. I am proud of the visible milestones we have achieved, modest but significant strides in healthcare, education, infrastructure, youth empowerment, human capital development, and the inclusion of women in governance.

These achievements would not have been possible without your unwavering support and hope in the brighter future we all envision for Rivers State. For your sacrifices, contributions, and the roles you’ve played in your respective capacities, I say a heartfelt thank you.

As we look ahead, I reaffirm my pledge to consolidate on our gains and remain fully committed to the key priorities of this administration: peace, security, community welfare, and the socio-economic advancement of our State. Though our momentum may have been affected by political circumstances, our focus remains clear, and we are determined to emerge stronger, more united, and more result-oriented.

Your support has emboldened me to press on and not to retreat, but to work harder to foster peace, reconcil i ation, and forgiveness. These are essential to restoring normalcy and delivering transformational infrastructure, impactful programmes, and life-changing services across the State.

We are at a crucial point in our journey, where difficult decisions must be made. Be assured that every step we take will be guided by your best interests and the enduring good of Rivers State.

As we reflect on the lessons of the past two years, I am hopeful for what lies ahead. I look forward to working hand in hand with all of you to build a State we can all be proud of: a RIVERS STATE that stands as a model for the rest of Nigeria.

To those still carrying the weight of our recent political struggles, I appeal to you, let us turn the page, come together, and focus on our shared goal of progress and unity. The time to rebuild and rise is now.

Thank you once again for the opportunity to serve.

God bless Rivers State.

Signed: His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS

Governor of Rivers State

Thursday, May 29, 2025.”