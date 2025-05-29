Finance Minister, AG Asked To Stop Delaying FG Contractor’s Payment

The Ministry of Finance and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has been urged to stop delaying the payment of verified contractors for completed government projects across Nigeria.

The Centre for Economic Justice and Social Equity (CEJSE), in a statement on Tuesday signed by its president, Dr. Ibrahim Okehi Omeiza, CEJSE described the situation as a “gross administrative failure” with far-reaching economic consequences.

The group warned that the continued refusal to settle contractual obligations is crippling small businesses, fueling unemployment, and eroding public trust.

“The consistent refusal or failure to pay duly verified contractors has now become a silent but deadly virus spreading through the Nigerian economy,” Dr. Omeiza said.

He stressed that contractors are vital to national development, yet many are being pushed into insolvency after executing government projects using high-interest bank loans.

“It is unconscionable that after fulfilling their end of a legally binding agreement, contractors are made to go from one ministry to another like beggars,” he said.

“This is not just a fiscal issue; it’s a moral one. The Finance Minister and Accountant-General owe the public a clear explanation for this pattern of delay and neglect.”

CEJSE described the issue as systemic, claiming some contractors have waited up to 18 months for payment despite obtaining project completion certifications and approvals.

The group expressed alarm that funds budgeted for these contracts appear to be withheld or diverted, with no transparency or accountability.

“When a contractor shuts down due to non-payment, workers are sent home. Markets that supply building materials are affected. Families go hungry. Children are withdrawn from school. We are watching a chain reaction of despair, and the silence from key government officials is deafening.”

The organisation also raised concerns about Nigeria’s reputation among investors, warning that the payment delays threaten future public-private partnerships.

It said “How do you build national infrastructure without a trusted, functioning contractor system? No local or international partner will want to work in a climate where payment is uncertain, where the rules change mid-game, and where due process is sacrificed at the altar of politics or personal interest. It is not only unjust—it is unsustainable.”

CEJSE called for the immediate disbursement of all outstanding payments to contractors with completed and certified projects, a public audit to uncover the source of the bottlenecks, and urgent systemic reform across ministries and agencies to prevent future occurrences.

The group also hinted at possible legal action and civil mobilisation if the government fails to respond decisively.

“We are giving this administration a final opportunity to make things right. But if the Finance Minister and Accountant-General fail to provide a transparent account of why these payments are being delayed, and fail to act urgently, we will pursue this matter in the courts of law and the courts of public opinion,” the statement warned.

As of press time, neither the Ministry of Finance nor the Office of the Accountant-General has issued a response to the allegations.