Ezeagu Ritual Killing: Rep Umeha Calls For Ezeani’s Prosecution

House of Representatives member for Ezeagu/Udi Constituency, Sunday Umeha, has condemned ritual killing allegedly committed by Levi Obieze, also known as Ezeani.

Naija News reported that Ezeani, a native doctor from Ezeagu, allegedly killed and stored abducted victims in an underground hole in his house.

Umeha described the ritual killing as disturbing and evil. He called on the Enugu State Police Command to ensure full investigations into the dastardly acts of the killer native doctor to ascertain, and possibly apprehend conspirators/collaborators who may be involved in the nefarious acts, to bring them to justice.

He condemned the serial gruesome murders, describing them as wicked, devilish and diabolical traits which do not belong amongst the good people of Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“My attention has been drawn this morning to the ugly development in Umumba Ndiagu Community, Ezeagua Local Government Area of Enugu State, following the discovery of two decomposing bodies inside the soakaway pit of a so-called native doctor, identified as Levi Obieze. Like many of our people and the general public, I am shocked to my marrow by this devilish, wicked, and callous act of criminality which for some time has eluded all of us to the detriment of the victims of the clearly unprovoked criminality.

“In response to this issue, I have since called on the Enugu State Command of the Nigerian Police Force to embark on full scale investigation into the crime in order to ascertain and identify its collaborative and conspiratorial minds, in order to bring them to justice,” he said.

Umeha also consoles families and friends of the yet-to-be identified victims, some of whose bodies are in a decomposing state, and prays for the repose of their souls, which must be crying out to the high heavens for justice.

He further called for calm and urged members of the affected communities not to take the law into their own hands by resorting to any form of jungle justice.