Electoral Reform: Tunji-Ojo Seeks Early Voting For Security Agents

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has called for an amendment to the nation’s Electoral Act ahead of the 2027 election.

Tunji-Ojo decried that Nigeria’s security agents have been denied their constitutional right to vote because electoral laws did not provide for early voting.

Naija News reports that Tunji-Ojo made the call on Wednesday when he hosted the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Musa, in Abuja.

He said the visit was to discuss the prospect of a bill to amend the Electoral Act to support early voting for a member of the society that has long been disenfranchised in our democratic process.

“During the engagement, we identified some members of the public, especially security personnel and health workers, who are always on essential duties during elections, that deserve urgent inclusion,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo noted that the bill, if worked out and passed, would help align the nation’s electoral laws with standard international practices.

“It is our belief that a very crucial and thoughtful bill as this, if passed and assented to, will help us review our electoral system in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) into becoming an inclusive exercise that readily aligns with global best practices,” he stated.

The Minister reaffirmed his commitment to building a robust system that includes all citizens.

“As progressives, building a robust system must be our goal, always, and any reform that will lead us in that direction must be embraced without reservations,” he added.