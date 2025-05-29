DSS Witness Claims Kanu Admitted To Smuggling In Radio Transmitter

A prosecution witness in the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, testified on Wednesday that Kanu admitted to smuggling a radio transmitter into Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the witness, a Department of State Services (DSS) official, identified a video recording showing the transmitter in Ubuluisiuzor, Anambra State, which was submitted as evidence in the case.

The witness explained that the video, stored on a disc, was one of about four admitted as evidence in the ongoing trial. The DSS official also denied accusations that Kanu was subjected to duress and forced to make incriminating statements about former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The third prosecution witness (PW3), a DSS official, testified that he was involved in interviewing Kanu from October 21 to 24, 2015, and that these interviews were video-recorded.

According to the witness, Kanu was not coerced and gave his statements voluntarily. The DSS official emphasized that the interviews were conducted in a professional manner, with Kanu receiving bottled water and no mistreatment during the process.

Kanu’s defense lawyer, Kanu Agabi (SAN), objected to the admission of the statements, claiming they were not made voluntarily. This led Justice James Omotosho to halt proceedings briefly, allowing Kanu’s lawyer, Paul Erokoro (SAN), to speak with the defendant.

After his meeting with Kanu, Erokoro informed the court that Kanu had claimed DSS officials denied him access to his lawyer, threatened not to grant him bail, and refused to allow him the one hour of outdoor time per day that he was entitled to due to his health condition.

Kanu also alleged that his interrogators had pressured him to make false statements about ex-President Jonathan and former Governor Okorocha.

In response, the DSS witness testified that Kanu’s complaints were unfounded and that he had not been coerced. The witness denied any forced statements and explained that Kanu was questioned regarding his earlier interview with Sahara Reporters, in which he made derogatory remarks about Nigeria and certain political figures.

Three video recordings of Kanu’s interviews with DSS officials were played in court, showing Kanu interacting freely with the officials. In the videos, Kanu appeared relaxed, smiling at certain moments, and even requesting a specific brand of bottled water, which was promptly provided to him by the DSS staff.

In the interview, Kanu rationalised his actions, including his controversial broadcasts. He explained that the IPOB movement was aimed at achieving self-determination for the people of Biafra, and that the Biafra Volunteer Force was a group of volunteers promoting IPOB’s messages.

During cross-examination by Erokoro, the prosecution’s sole witness in the trial-within-trial maintained that Kanu had not been subjected to coercion, and all of Kanu’s complaints were addressed.

However, Kanu, while testifying as the sole defense witness in the trial-within-trial, insisted that he was denied access to his legal team and threatened by a DSS investigator, whom he identified as Mr. Brown Ukuaba, an Assistant Director of Investigation.

Kanu further claimed that when he was arrested in Lagos in 2015, he was kept in chains and blindfolded while being transported to Abuja.

He also alleged that he was held in an underground cell and solitary confinement. Additionally, Kanu asserted that the video recordings presented in court had been edited.