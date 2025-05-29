Delta State Set To Win Fifth National Sports Festival As Gateway Games Enter Final Day

As the curtain falls today on the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games 2024, Delta State are firmly on track to retain their crown, maintaining a commanding lead in the medal standings that all but confirms their fifth consecutive championship.

Since the National Sports Festival kicked off on May 16, over 10,000 athletes have competed across 549 events, chasing 2,150 medals in what has become a spectacular celebration of Nigeria’s sporting prowess and unity.

As of the penultimate day, Delta State sit comfortably at the summit of the medals table with 98 gold, 66 silver, and 80 bronze medals.

Hot on their heels — though a distant second — is Bayelsa State, with 69 gold, 45 silver, and 50 bronze medals. Hosts Ogun State have also impressed on home turf, securing third place with 59 gold, 50 silver, and 55 bronze medals.

Delta’s dominance comes as no surprise. The state arrived in Ogun with the largest contingent at the Games — 1,100 strong — comprising 704 athletes, 160 technical officials, 16 officiating officials, and 220 accompanying personnel.

This formidable team has delivered stellar performances, reinforcing Delta’s reputation as Nigeria’s powerhouse in sports.

The reigning champions, who hosted the last edition of the festival in 2022, are chasing their 10th overall title. Delta previously clinched gold in Bauchi 2000, Abuja 2004, Gateway 2006, and Kada 2009 and have now secured the last four editions consecutively.

Meanwhile, the race for positions in the top five remains intense. Rivers State currently occupy fourth with 52 gold medals, closely trailed by Edo State in fifth with 49 golds.

With final events in athletics and other disciplines set to end today, these two states will battle it out for bragging rights and improved standings.

Oyo State also celebrated a historic moment as star athlete Japo claimed his fourth consecutive men’s pole vault title, adding another highlight to a festival brimming with personal and collective triumphs.

In a notable development, this year’s festival welcomed Invited Junior Athletes as the symbolic 38th state. The young competitors made their presence felt, bagging two gold, eight silver, and eight bronze medals — a promising sign for the future of Nigerian sports.

As the Gateway Games 2024 draws to a close, the National Sports Festival once again proves its significance in discovering talents, fostering national unity, and celebrating the spirit of healthy competition.