Chelsea Beat Man United to £30 Million Signing Of Liam Delap

Chelsea have won the race to sign highly-rated striker Liam Delap, beating off competition from Manchester United, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Liam Delap, 21, is set to make the switch to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth £30 million, with only final formalities remaining before the transfer is announced.

Chelsea are expected to trigger Delap’s release clause imminently, with contract details in the final stages of negotiation between the club and the player’s representatives.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development on Thursday, stating: “Chelsea are closing in on Liam Delap’s deal as details of the long-term contract are being completed with his agents. Enzo Maresca’s appreciation + UCL football made the difference as Chelsea are set to activate £30m release clause.”

Delap, who currently plays for Ipswich Town, is believed to have been swayed by several factors—including the opportunity to reunite with his former Manchester City teammate Cole Palmer and the chance to play Champions League football next season.

New Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca, who previously worked with Delap during his time at City’s youth setup, was also instrumental in convincing the striker to choose Chelsea’s project over rival suitors.

Note that in the just concluded season, Delap made 40 appearances for his new club in which he scored 12 goals and provided two assists in all competitions for relegated Ipswich Town.