Bugaje Criticizes Nigeria’s Political Landscape, Calls For Visionary Leadership

Political activist and civil society leader, Usman Bugaje, has expressed deep concern over Nigeria’s political direction, lamenting the lack of transformative ideas within the country’s leadership.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News on Thursday, Bugaje highlighted the dominance of personality-driven politics over substantial political discourse, warning that the country was at risk of further stagnation.

Naija News reports that Bugaje pointed out that Nigeria’s political parties lack substance and ideological depth, criticizing both the ruling and opposition parties for their failure to present clear and meaningful policies.

He said, “Our parties are completely empty. They have no content. They have no questions. They have no courage. They don’t represent anything.

“What comes to mind when you look at the face of APC is the face of a person who has been caught on secret cameras, you know, taking dollars and putting in his pocket… We are basically stuck with the politics of big man.”

The civil rights leader also decried the failure of both the PDP and APC to present any policy or developmental focus that resonates with the populace.

“Take the PDP. What does it represent? What idea, you know, is there any idea that you can actually relate to? The same with the APC—there is no particular policy, no particular developmental issue,” he remarked.

Bugaje further dismissed the frequent framing of Nigerian politics around regional divides, describing it as “nonsense.” He emphasized that the ongoing political conversation about the North and South reflects the emptiness in the country’s politics.

“This conversation about North and South is coming from the emptiness of our politics. The politicians have nothing to offer. If they have, then they put their ideas on the table,” he said.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s 25 years of democracy, Dr. Bugaje painted a grim picture of the country’s progress, citing worsening poverty, insecurity, and inequality.

“The fact that 25 years of democracy has not delivered development… We are going down the drain. The country is getting poorer. Hunger, pain, disease, poverty is what is increasing. We must ask ourselves, what is wrong with the kind of democracy we’re running?” he stated.

Addressing the current economic and security situation under the Tinubu administration, Dr. Bugaje lamented the dire living conditions of ordinary Nigerians.

“Whatever the criteria used, it is the feelings and the situation in which the ordinary people live that should be the final test. People are finding it difficult to eat. University teachers, civil servants, even people working in the bank—nobody’s salary can last him 10 days of the month,” he said.

He further criticised the government’s handling of economic issues, emphasising that the situation had become unbearable for the average Nigerian.

In a chilling conclusion, Dr. Bugaje warned that Nigeria’s current trajectory could lead to devastating consequences if leadership continues to fail.

“These two years of this administration have been very much like Buhari’s eight years. They have been a disaster for the citizens of this country… If they cannot fix this country, somebody might come to fix it. I hope we don’t go down like Somalia, like southern Sudan. But this is a very serious business,” he stressed.

He urged the political elite and the media to focus on visionary ideas rather than divisive politics based on ethnicity or personalities, calling for leadership that can steer the country toward meaningful progress.