Breaking: Appeal Court Affirms Okpebholo’s Victory, Dismisses PDP, Ighodalo’s Appeal

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo, against the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Naija News reports that Justice Mohammed Danjuma, who delivered judgment on Thursday, upheld the election of Okpebolo as being validly conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Appellate Court also held that Governor Okpebholo was properly returned and declared as the winner of the September 24, 2024, gubernatorial election.

Justice Danjuma held that the appeal of the PDP and Ighodalp was devoid of merit and subsequently dismissed it in its entirety.

According to him, both PDP and Ighodalo failed to establish a miscarriage of justice in the judgment of the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal, which had earlier dismissed the petition of the two appellants.

The court of appeal judgment is a unanimous decision of the 3-man panel of Justices of the court.

Details later…