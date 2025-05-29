‘Best Day Of My Life’ – Davido Expresses Excitement As He Reunites With Daughter, Imade

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has finally reunited with his first daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Naija News reports that the music star has been embroiled in a custody battle with his daughter’s mother, Sophia Momodu, since 2022.

Davido had filed a lawsuit at the Lagos State High Court in April 2024 to seek custody of Imade, after accusing Sophia of denying him access to their daughter.

In response, Sophia filed 102 paragraphs of counter-affidavit to oppose Davido, claiming that the singer failed to fulfil his responsibility as a father after she stopped having sex with him.

Reacting to the messy battle on social media, Sophia’s uncle and journalist, Dele Momodu, in a lengthy Facebook post, disclosed that the court has referred the case for possible settlement by the alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

However, in a new development on Wednesday night, Davido shared a reunion photo with Imade via his Instagram page and wrote, “Best day of my life.”

Meanwhile, Davido has claimed that he has more followers than his colleagues because he is open-minded and interacts freely with his fans.

He asserted that he is the most-followed African artist across social media because he shows a relaxed and free version of himself.

Speaking in a recent conversation with BET Talks, the With You’ hitmaker explained that being open-minded and interacting with fans made him garner more followers than his colleagues

He claimed that a lot of his colleagues are scared to show their authentic selves on social media.