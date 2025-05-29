Bayern Munich Sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of German centre-back Jonathan Tah on a free transfer from Bayer Leverkusen.

Jonathan Tah, 29-year-old, has penned a four-year contract that will keep him at the Allianz Arena until 2029.

“I’m very happy to be at Bayern,” Tah said in the club’s official statement. “I want to take on responsibility here and work hard every day so that we’re successful as a team and win lots of trophies together.”

Tah joins Bayern after a stellar decade with Bayer Leverkusen, where he played a key role in the club’s historic unbeaten double-winning campaign in the 2023-2024 season.

Having informed Leverkusen that he would not extend his contract beyond 2025, the club allowed him to leave at the end of the season, giving him an emotional farewell during his final home game in May.

Bayern had shown interest in Tah last summer but opted not to meet Leverkusen’s asking price. His move now comes as a timely reinforcement for the Bavarians, who needed to fill the void left by Eric Dier’s departure to AS Monaco.

“In Jonathan Tah, we’ve acquired a player with international experience and quality, who won’t need much time to establish himself in our defence,” said Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund. “He’ll be a good and important addition for us with his technical qualities, his presence, and his leadership.”

Born in Hamburg, Tah has earned 35 caps for the German national team since his debut in 2016 and has cemented his place in Julian Nagelsmann’s setup, starting all but one of Germany’s matches since September 2023.

He is included in the squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League, where Germany will face Portugal in the semi-finals on June 4 at Bayern’s Allianz Arena.

Tah had also attracted interest from Spanish giants Barcelona, with a potential reunion with former Germany coach Hansi Flick on the cards, but Bayern ultimately secured the defender’s signature.

Meanwhile, Bayern’s pursuit of Leverkusen’s talent didn’t stop with Tah. The club also made moves to sign midfield sensation Florian Wirtz, but the 21-year-old now appears headed to Premier League champions Liverpool, with Leverkusen confirming “concrete interest” from the English side earlier this week.